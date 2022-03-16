Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $271.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $237.00 and a one year high of $317.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.