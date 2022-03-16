Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HP by 71.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

