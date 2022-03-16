Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $18.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 116,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

