Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,999,000 after acquiring an additional 139,464 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN opened at $665.93 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.60 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

