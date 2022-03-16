HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 510 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.63) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 484 ($6.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.15) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 560 ($7.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 479.65 ($6.24) on Tuesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 517.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

