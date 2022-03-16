HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 610 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.93) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 560 ($7.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 484 ($6.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.24) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 479.65 ($6.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 451.95. The stock has a market cap of £97.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

