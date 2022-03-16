Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Purchases A$53,449.67 in Stock

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH – Get Rating) insider Nicole Adshead-Bell acquired 38,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.39 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,449.67 ($38,453.00).

Nicole Adshead-Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hot Chili alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Nicole Adshead-Bell acquired 30,000 shares of Hot Chili stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,790.00 ($38,697.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Applecross, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hot Chili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Chili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.