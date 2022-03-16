Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.86.

HRL opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,866,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

