Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

HZNP stock opened at $103.26 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,875 shares of company stock worth $20,507,014. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

