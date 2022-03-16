Horizon Technology Finance Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $290.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

