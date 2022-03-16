Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Down 33.1% in February

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HMC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,326. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.