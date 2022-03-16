Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. Hollysys Automation Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $967.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 323,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

