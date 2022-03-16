HoDooi Price Tops $0.0436 on Top Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.99 or 0.06627156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,460.93 or 0.99940915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039309 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

