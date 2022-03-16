HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 88.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get HireRight alerts:

HRT stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $15,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.