HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 88.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.
HRT stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46.
