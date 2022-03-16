Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,242,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,743,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 314,963 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,265,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after buying an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Several research firms have commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

