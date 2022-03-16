Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,825

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,995 ($25.94) to GBX 1,825 ($23.73) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,396 ($18.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. Hill & Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,175 ($15.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,922 ($24.99). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,489.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,683.77.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

