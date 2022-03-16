HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.
DINO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 8,111 shares of the company traded hands.
About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)
