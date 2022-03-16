HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

DINO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 8,111 shares of the company traded hands.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

