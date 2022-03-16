Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.92.

NYSE HP opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

