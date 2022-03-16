Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 27,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,869,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,256,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 126,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

