Head-To-Head Review: Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) vs. Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhongchao and Hailiang Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.34 $4.46 million N/A N/A Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million 1.66 $199.99 million $1.44 9.55

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zhongchao and Hailiang Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Zhongchao on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Hailiang Education Group (Get Rating)

Hailiang Education Group Inc. provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services. The company also provides ancillary educational services, such as well-rounded education, academic subject tutoring, study trip, and overseas study consulting services; and hotel management services. In addition, its schools offer basic educational and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels; courses designed for students, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, AP courses for the United States universities, Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) courses for Australian universities, and International Baccalaureate (IB) courses for various countries in the world; and language courses, including Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 10,402 students enrolled in its affiliated schools; and 43,897 students enrolled in its managed schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.