Head to Head Contrast: Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) vs. Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nine Energy Service and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -27.49% N/A -24.49% Expro Group -23.28% -5.37% -4.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Expro Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.35 -$378.95 million ($2.80) -1.17 Expro Group $825.76 million 2.12 -$156.22 million ($2.26) -7.08

Expro Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expro Group beats Nine Energy Service on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

