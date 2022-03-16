Head to Head Contrast: Landsea Homes (LSEA) vs. Its Peers

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Landsea Homes to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 11.18% 6.01% Landsea Homes Competitors 10.31% 142.49% 11.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.38 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.45 billion $681.64 million 7.69

Landsea Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.40, meaning that their average stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Landsea Homes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes Competitors 383 1484 1359 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.85%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Landsea Homes rivals beat Landsea Homes on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

