Head to Head Comparison: Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) vs. INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Keppel REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $81.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Risk & Volatility

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust 33.41% 6.78% 3.43% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Keppel REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $42.34 million 17.30 $14.14 million $1.21 59.51 Keppel REIT $161.20 million 19.35 $179.48 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Keppel REIT (Get Rating)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

