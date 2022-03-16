HC Wainwright Trims Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Target Price to $4.00

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth about $4,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 220,115 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 113,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

