HC Wainwright Lowers Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $30.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 162.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $11.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $612.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

