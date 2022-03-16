Haytham Henry Hodaly Sells 47,050 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83.

Shares of TSE:WPM traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$64.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

