Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) PT Lowered to €180.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($208.79) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HVRRF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Hannover Rück from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hannover Rück from €196.00 ($215.38) to €198.00 ($217.58) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTC:HVRRF remained flat at $$167.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $162.74 and a 1 year high of $203.15.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

