Handshake (HNS) Price Down 17.1% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $74.79 million and $483,576.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 474,202,295 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

