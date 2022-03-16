Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Director Buys $95,625.00 in Stock

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $95,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HBB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

