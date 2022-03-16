HaloDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,718.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $121,071.03 and $13,718.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.96 or 0.06739959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,218.20 or 0.99753397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039667 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.