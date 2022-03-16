Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $7.64.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $105,869.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $27,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,376 shares of company stock valued at $601,721. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,825,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 190,466 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 121,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 2,442.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 48,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

