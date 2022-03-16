GXChain Market Cap Tops $124.03 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $124.03 million and $10.43 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00004025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,867,669 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

