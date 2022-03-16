Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $683.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guild will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Guild by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.