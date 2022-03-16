Guardian Investment Management Purchases 990 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $231.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

