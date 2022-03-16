Guardian Investment Management Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 68,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 86,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

