Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 2910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

Specifically, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

