Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Stock Price Down 4%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Carso stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

