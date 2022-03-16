Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $23,370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 252,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 105,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

