Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Elm Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GECC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 17,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,523. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

