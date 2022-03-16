Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of AJX opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

