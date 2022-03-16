Graham Spooner Purchases 53,460 Shares of Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Graham Spooner purchased 53,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,830.40 ($16,684.53).

Shares of ROL stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 24.40 ($0.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.86. Rotala PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The company has a market capitalization of £12.22 million and a PE ratio of 21.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

