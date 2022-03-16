Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
GRCL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,887. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GRCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
