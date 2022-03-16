GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.50

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 42613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,836 shares of company stock worth $3,884,149 over the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

