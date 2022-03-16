GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.46

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 2767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.68, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,244 shares of company stock worth $14,793,486 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

