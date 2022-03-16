GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 301.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in GoodRx by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 41,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoodRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

GDRX stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,244 shares of company stock worth $14,793,486 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

