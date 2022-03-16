Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives $12.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.36. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $13.09.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.03%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.