Gold Resource’s (GORO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 162.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.19 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

