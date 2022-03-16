Gold Resource’s (GORO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 162.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.19 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.62.
About Gold Resource (Get Rating)
Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Resource (GORO)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.