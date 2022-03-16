Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at BTIG Research

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the company’s previous close.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Golar LNG stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $11,331,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $11,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $7,134,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

