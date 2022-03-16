Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.25. Gluskin Sheff + Associates shares last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 105,443 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.24.
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile (TSE:GS)
See Also
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.