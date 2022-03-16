Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.25. Gluskin Sheff + Associates shares last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 105,443 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.24.

Get Gluskin Sheff + Associates alerts:

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile (TSE:GS)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.