Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 951,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 123.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMED traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $65.89. 1,017,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,459. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

